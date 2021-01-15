In Local News / By Danny Tan / 15 January 2021 3:58 pm / 1 comment

The road transport department (JPJ) has reminded its customers to follow the dress code when at its premises. In a Facebook post yesterday, JPJ listed down and illustrated the don’ts when it comes to dressing. “Customers must dress modestly and appropriately, in line with the fifth Rukun Negara principle, which is courtesy and morality (kesopanan dan kesusilaan),” the caption read.

The five examples of what not to wear were listed/illustrated as torn pants (a pair of torn jeans shown), short pants (a man in running shorts shown), skirts or shorts above the knee level/mini skirts or shorts (this is for ladies), slippers, and sleeveless shirts (man in singlet pictured). Keep this in mind if you’re paying a visit to the JPJ, or other government departments for that matter.

For states under the movement control order (MCO), JPJ offices will be open from 9am to 4pm (1pm to 2pm lunch break), but with services limited to road tax for commercial vehicles and the renewal of driving license and vocational licenses (GDL, PSV) for commercial vehicles, including taxis and e-hailing.

One can also head to JPJ to obtain a vehicle ownership certificate (VOC) and to get a public ID for access to the MySikap online system. All services involving private individuals can be done online, via MySikap or partner platforms. No changes to opening hours or services rendered in states under the conditional MCO (CMCO) and recovery MCO (RMCO).