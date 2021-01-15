In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 15 January 2021 2:15 pm / 9 comments

The European, TNGA-based Toyota Yaris, from which the rally homologation GR Yaris is made, is a B-segment hatchback, and so is the Perodua Myvi. Given the matching visual kit, we can see the appeal of the car’s chance at looking like a rally hero, even if it isn’t exactly the strongest of associations.

Owners of the Malaysian automotive staple who wish to add a dash of Gazoo Racing aesthetic can now do so, courtesy of JW Bodykits who has shown its ‘GR Yaris’ front bumper for the Myvi on its Facebook page. There are some variations in this Myvi application as compared to the original GR Yaris item, of course.

GR Myvi visual rendition by Theophilus Chin (second row)

The fog lamp locations and surrounds look similar enough, though while the honeycomb mesh on the GR Yaris is limited to the lower section below the license plate, the bumper on this Myvi employs a smaller honeycomb pattern which extends throughout the upper sections of the bumper intake and grille. Here, it also appears that the GR-styled bumper does away with the OEM Myvi’s front parking sensors.

Last month, visual rendering maestro Theophilus Chin offered his take on what a GR-kitted Myvi (as well as Bezza) would look like, when given the full exterior treatment from front splitter to tailgate spoiler. As for the JW Bodykits effort, just the front bumper was shown, so it remains to be seen if there will be a full Myvi bodykit forthcoming as well.

Fancy this for your car, Myvi owners? JW Bodykits will have the GR Yaris-styled front bumper ready for shipping by the end of the month. As for the original that inspired the kit, the three-door, 1.6 litre three-cylinder turbo, all-wheel-drive Toyota GR Yaris has been priced at RM286,896 on-the-road without insurance, with the latest extension of the 50% CBU SST exemption.