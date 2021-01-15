The European, TNGA-based Toyota Yaris, from which the rally homologation GR Yaris is made, is a B-segment hatchback, and so is the Perodua Myvi. Given the matching visual kit, we can see the appeal of the car’s chance at looking like a rally hero, even if it isn’t exactly the strongest of associations.
Owners of the Malaysian automotive staple who wish to add a dash of Gazoo Racing aesthetic can now do so, courtesy of JW Bodykits who has shown its ‘GR Yaris’ front bumper for the Myvi on its Facebook page. There are some variations in this Myvi application as compared to the original GR Yaris item, of course.
The fog lamp locations and surrounds look similar enough, though while the honeycomb mesh on the GR Yaris is limited to the lower section below the license plate, the bumper on this Myvi employs a smaller honeycomb pattern which extends throughout the upper sections of the bumper intake and grille. Here, it also appears that the GR-styled bumper does away with the OEM Myvi’s front parking sensors.
Last month, visual rendering maestro Theophilus Chin offered his take on what a GR-kitted Myvi (as well as Bezza) would look like, when given the full exterior treatment from front splitter to tailgate spoiler. As for the JW Bodykits effort, just the front bumper was shown, so it remains to be seen if there will be a full Myvi bodykit forthcoming as well.
Fancy this for your car, Myvi owners? JW Bodykits will have the GR Yaris-styled front bumper ready for shipping by the end of the month. As for the original that inspired the kit, the three-door, 1.6 litre three-cylinder turbo, all-wheel-drive Toyota GR Yaris has been priced at RM286,896 on-the-road without insurance, with the latest extension of the 50% CBU SST exemption.
Comments
If p2 really gonna produce facelift wif myvi GT and myvi GR, our road will be just full on myvi. Sell like hotcake hot coffee.
P2 TRD baru buleh racing!
Tu dia hahah! Bengfied GR Myvi dah keluar!
so that ah bengs can race their myvi on public road?
do something you incompetent gov, do you know how many ppl got killed on road accident daily?
rubbish, comparing the Myvi with GR Yaris, disgusting, Perodua cars are a joke like the company itself
What’s your problem?
he bashes both P1 and P2.
the license plate on the trunk looks so MUCH better…. i don’t really like it being placed on the bumper like the stock model design
If you read any proper driver’s review hands-on with this car, you understand the kind of performance and r&d that went into developing these modifications. Unfortunately because of the MYVI this will undoubtedly be placed in the same category by the misinformed majority based on its size here in matt rempit land.