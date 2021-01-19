In Cars, MINI, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 19 January 2021 1:02 pm / 1 comment

The John Cooper Works name today is pretty much synonymous with performance. All JCW-badged cars, apart from special edition models with tacked-on kits, are amped up to deliver the most hardcore driving experience from the MINI family. But the roots go far back to the early 1960s.

We’ve written an article about how all this came to be, so be sure to give that a read. The short of it is, MINI and the Cooper family have dedicated their car-building expertise (spanning over six decades!) to creating a variety of high-performance cars you see today, including the top dog John Cooper Works GP.

It’s quite a fascinating story, and one we think MINI enthusiasts should know about. Watch the video above to learn all about MINI’s past glories. You may also check out our video review of the John Cooper Works Clubman and John Cooper Works Countryman.

GALLERY: 2020 MINI John Cooper Works Clubman

GALLERY: 2020 MINI John Cooper Works Countryman