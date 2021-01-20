In Bikes, International Bike News, KTM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 January 2021 5:46 pm / 0 comments

Updated for this year, the 2021 KTM 890 Duke has now been revealed, building on the KTM LC8c parallel-twin. More power, more torque and razor-sharp handling is part of the 890 Duke’s package.

Centrepiece of the 890 Duke is the Euro 5 compliant two-cylinder mill, which now displaces 889 cc and puts out 115 hp at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. This is an increase of 10 hp and 5 Nm over the 790 Duke and a 20% increase in rotating mass smoothens out power delivery at low engine speeds and partial throttle opening.

Power is kept under control using an updated Bosch 9.1 MP ECU and 6D lean angle sensor with three ride modes – Rain, Road and Sport – and Track mode is an option, giving customisation of the ride settings. In Track mode, there are nine levels of traction control intervention, anti-wheelie can be disengaged and three levels of throttle response to choose from.

Braking is done with 300 mm diameter floating discs on the front wheel, clamped by radial-mount four-piston callipers while the rear uses a single 240 mm disc and two-piston calliper, with cornering ABS standard. For front suspension, a WP Apex 43 mm upside-down fork is used and the rear end is suspended by a WP Apex mono shock, adjustable for preload.

Always a trademark of KTM bikes, the extra kilos are kept to a minimum, with the 890 Duke boasting a claimed dry weight of 169 kg. The engine is used as a load-bearing component of the chassis and the sub-frame integrates the air intakes and airbox, minimising the number of components and reducing weight.

Fuel is carried in a 14-litre tank and seat height is a mere 820 mm off the ground, straying from KTM’s traditional tall seat height measurement. Styling follows cues from the KTM Duke family, with bifurcated LED headlight and LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity.