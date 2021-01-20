In Cars, International News, Motorsports, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 20 January 2021 4:33 pm / 0 comments

Subaru has released a promotional video for its new BRZ GT300 race car, which is set to compete in the GT300 class of this year’s Super GT championship.

The first round of the new season is set to kick off during the April 10-11 weekend at the Okayama International Circuit, followed by round two at the Fuji Speedway from May 1-2. Two more possible rounds in Thailand and Malaysia are also planned, although with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there’s no confirmation on when and if these races will take place.

Going back to the race car, BRZ GT300’s body is similar to the second-generation BRZ that made its debut last November. However, it gets plenty of modifications for optimum aerodynamic performance, including widened fenders, a large front splitter, plenty of ducts and vents, a massive rear diffuser and a prominent rear wing.

Subaru has yet to release technical specifications of its new race car, but a boxer engine is a definite. The previous BRZ GT300 that raced from 2012 to 2020 featured a race-tuned EJ20 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder that made 300 PS (the GT300-class power limit) and 450 Nm of torque. By comparison, the road-going, second-gen BRZ’s 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four outputs 231 PS and 249 Nm.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, Subaru will host a shakedown event for the BRZ GT300 on February 22, where we will get to see the livery that the race car will wear, which is likely in blue.