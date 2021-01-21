In Cars, International News, Maserati / By Matthew H Tong / 21 January 2021 10:14 am / 0 comments

Maserati has launched the Levante and Ghibli Sportivo Special Edition models in the UK. The special Levante will only be available with a V6, whereas the Ghibli comes in a sole hybrid form. Only three metallic colours can be had – Grigio Maratea, Blu Emozione, and Nero Ribelle.

Let’s start with the Levante. The Sportivo Special Edition comes with 20-inch Efesto dark myron wheels with red brake calipers, panoramic roof, black leather upholstery with black stitching, aluminium shift paddles, and 12-way power and heated front sports seats as standard.

The other Sportivo X variant is even more kitted out. It gets the automaker’s Nerissimo pack (black pack) as standard, so the SUV is fitted with gloss black radiator grille bars, dark exhaust tips, plus a set of 21-inch matte Anteo dark wheels with red calipers. Full LED headlights with Matrix technology is standard, too.

Inside, the Levante Sportivo X gets a full black interior with slight hints of red from the contrast stitching. It adds soft-closing door system, brushed stainless steel sports pedals, keyless entry, powered tailgate with kick sensor, Maserati Homelink, and more safety features. This includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot assist, surround view camera, traffic sign assist, and active driver assist with pedestrian recognition.

Meanwhile, the Ghibli Hybrid Sportivo Special Edition features the Nerissimo pack as standard, and gets shod with 20-inch Urano alloys. There’s also “extended” interior leather upholstery, aluminium shift paddles, 12-way power and heated seats with driver memory function, and black piano wood trimmings.

The range-topping Ghibli Hybrid Sportivo X gets all of the above, plus upgraded 21-inch Titano forged wheels in gloss black, Matrix LED headlights, Skyhook active damping suspension, full black interior with red contrast stitching, Qi wireless charging tray, soft-close doors, and brushed stainless steel sports pedals. The Levante Sportivo X’s advanced driver assistance system is also present here.

All four variants feature Maserati’s latest MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant) system that works with the Maserati Connect mobile app. Functionalities include over-the-air firmware updates for the head unit, connected traffic and travel services, Alexa home-to-vehicle function, and Maserati Guard theft alarm notification and stolen vehicle assist. Prices start from £64,200 (RM355k) to £80,800 (RM446k).