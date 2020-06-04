In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Maserati / By Gerard Lye / 4 June 2020 9:00 am / 4 comments

Naza Italia has officially launched the Maserati Levante Trofeo, which is the most powerful version of the Trident’s SUV model introduced in April 2018. To make things extra special, we’re getting the exclusive Launch Edition of the Levante Trofeo that is limited to just 100 units worldwide.

The Malaysian market has been given an allocation of just three units of the limited-edition model, each priced at RM838,800 (before local duties and taxes). The cars are finished in three exterior colours that can only be had with the Launch Edition, including Blu Emozione Matte (blue), Giallo Modenese (yellow) and Rosso Magma (red), all accompanied by the Nerissimo (black window frame and body-coloured door handles) package.

What makes the Launch Edition stand out from a regular Levante Trofeo are the model-specific details, starting with a set of 22-inch multi-spoke Orione alloy wheels in a matte finish. Our Launch Edition units have brake calipers painted in either blue, red or yellow to ensure they are colour matched to the body.

Inside, each unit comes fitted with a personalised badge on the centre console that has the words “One of 100” to showcase its exclusivity. You also get contrast stitching on various parts of the cabin – including the “Pieno Fiore” leather seats – along with the Trofeo logo embroidered on the headrests, which are also matched with the individual body colour.

Other model-specific highlights include “3D Touch” matte carbon-fibre trim, floor mats with metal Trofeo badges, a unique Maserati analogue clock on the dashboard, and an instrument cluster with Trofeo graphics.

Beyond these Launch Edition exclusives, the rest of the car gets the same design cues as a standard Levante Trofeo. These include a new grille with black double vertical bars, a vented bonnet, larger air intakes framed by carbon fibre blades, a finer grille mesh insert, along with a carbon-fibre lower front splitter and side skirts.

At the rear, there’s a carbon-fibre diffuser with a body-coloured insert and dark oval quad exhausts, unique Trofeo logos on the C-pillars, and the company’s “Saetta” (thunderbolt) trademark is seen on Levante badge on the tailgate.

The mechanical bits are the same as well, with a Ferrari-built 3.8 litre twin-turbo V8 churning out 598 PS (590 hp) at 6,250 rpm and 730 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 5,000 rpm. This is mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and the carmaker’s Q4 all-wheel drive system that has been recalibrated to handle the grunt.

Performance-wise, you’re looking at an SUV that will take just 3.9 seconds to complete the zero to 100 km/h sprint and is capable of hitting a top speed of 304 km/h. With those beefy brakes, getting the 2,170-kg vehicle to a dead stop from 100 km/h is accomplished within 34.5 metres.

The Trofeo comes with a new Corsa drive mode and launch control function, which also affects the characteristics Skyhook adaptive dampers and air suspension, the latter raising or lowering the ride height accordingly. In Corsa mode, the car’s traction control and stability systems are also restrained to provide maximum driving enjoyment with minimal intervention.

Standard equipment here includes the Maserati Touch Control Plus infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, four-zone climate control, powered front seats, paddle shifters, a powered tailgate, adaptive LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof and a 17-speaker, 1,280-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

The price mentioned above also comes with a three-year/unlimited-mileage warranty plus a three-year/60,000 km free maintenance programme. Those interested can contact Naza Italia for an exclusive viewing of the vehicle, and if you book one within the month of June, you’ll be entitled to an exclusive “Serenity” seven-year warranty programme.