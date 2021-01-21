In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 21 January 2021 11:18 am / 1 comment

The Hyundai Motor Group is following in the footsteps of Volvo by suspending development of all-new diesel engines, with Korea JoongAng Daily reporting that this has already taken place during the latter half of 2020.

As such, no all-new diesel engines will be launched by the group for the foreseeable future, although existing ones will be updated. These include those from the R, U and Smartstream D families, which are still offered with selected models from the group’s subsidiaries (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis), depending on market.

While diesel engines won’t play a huge part in the group’s future, petrol engines will continue to be developed for use in hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, which are still important in light of stricter emissions regulations.

Electrification is a key part of the company’s latest business strategy, and this will also include fully electric models based on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). The group plans to expand its battery electric vehicle line-up from the current eight models to 23 by 2025 and sell one million units annually in global markets.