In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News, Kia / By Gerard Lye / 5 January 2021 12:09 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai Motor Group has made it clear that electric vehicles will be a key aspect of its business strategy, as it previously announced its Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) back in December last year. The architecture will be used for a variety of models produced by the group’s brands, including Hyundai, Kia, Ioniq and Genesis.

In a New Year’s message delivered by group chairman Euisun Chung, we now know some of the E-GMP-based models that will be making their debut this year. As previously revealed, the group wants to expand its battery electric vehicle line-up from the current eight models to 23 by 2025 and sell one million units annually in global markets.

For 2021, the group is mounting up for a three-model offensive, including the Ioniq 5, which is the production version of the 45 concept that was unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. The Ioniq 5 isn’t much of a surprise, as the company has previously announced the model when it introduced its Ioniq sub-brand last year, with an early 2021 debut planned.

As for the two remaining models, they will be crossover EVs from Kia and Genesis, both of which are unnamed for now. The company has yet to provide specific details about any of its planned models, but has explained that the E-GMP is capable of a maximum range of over 500 km. It also noted that the platform supports a multi-charging system that allows for both 800- and 400-volt charging capabilities, the former capable of a 0-80% state of charge in just 18 minutes. More details, here.

Aside from new vehicles, the group plans to improve the EV infrastructure in several markets. By 2021, 20 high-speed charging stations will be set up in Korea, while in Europe, it will engage partners like IONITY for infrastructure expansion.

“With the launch of new vehicles based on the recently released electric vehicle platform, the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), we plan to provide attractive eco-friendly mobility options that aptly reflect customers’ diverse tastes and needs at more reasonable prices,” said Euisun.

“Furthermore, our hydrogen fuel cell technology, recognized as the world’s most advanced, will be expanded to diverse mobility and industrial sectors to help achieve carbon neutrality under the ‘HTWO (Hydrogen + Humanity)’ brand,” he added. HTWO will also expand the supply of hydrogen fuel cell systems with the world’s best technology as power sources for ships, generators, and trains as well as global automakers.

Beyond alternative fuels, the group is also looking to strengthen its autonomous driving, connectivity and software capabilities. As such, it will apply Level 3 autonomous driving technology to mass production models in 2022 and push for commercialisation projects for autonomous driving technologies such as robotaxi services in 2023, with multiple partners involved.