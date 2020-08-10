In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 August 2020 9:47 am / 0 comments

You’re probably familiar with the Hyundai Ioniq as the brand’s liftback model that is offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants. Well, the “Ioniq” name is now used for the Korean carmaker’s new sub-brand, which will be dedicated to battery electric vehicles.

This isn’t the first time that Hyundai has turned a model into a sub-brand, as we’ve already seen it happen with Genesis in the past to become its luxury division. “The Ioniq brand will change the paradigm of EV customer experience. With a new emphasis on connected living, we will offer electrified experiences integral to an eco-friendly lifestyle,” said Wonhong Cho, executive vice president and global chief marketing officer at Hyundai Motor Company.

To go along with the new sub-brand announcement, the company also outlined three upcoming models, all of which will be built on its Electric Global Modular Platform, otherwise known as E-GMP. The EV-dedicated architecture is said to “enable fast charging capability and plentiful driving range,” while providing a “smart living space” for the interior.

The first of the Ioniq models will be the Ioniq 5 crossover in early 2021, which was initially previewed by the 45 Concept during last year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. This will then be followed by the Ioniq 6 sedan in 2022 based on the Prophecy concept from earlier this year, while the Ioniq 7, a large SUV, arrives by early 2024.

Hyundai says the design of the Ioniq vehicles will have a common theme of “Timeless Value,” with inspiration from past models to form a bridge to the future. It also notes that even numbers are reserved for sedans, while its crossovers and SUVs will adopt odd numbers instead.