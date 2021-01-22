In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 January 2021 9:36 am / 0 comments

In what has been a tumultuos year for many, Ducati celebrated a positive 2020 with 48,042 motorcycles sold compared to 2019’s total of 53,183 units. An uptick in sales was recorded for China, Germany and Switzerland, where sales results improved over 2019 but overall global sales saw a drop of 9.7% percent, acerbated by a factory shutdown in March and April due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Borgo Panigale firm rallied strongly in the second half of 2020, after production resumed, with the six-month period from July to December being a record in terms of sales. International markets continue to play a big part in Ducati’s success, with China showing a 26% increase in sales volume, or 4,041 units sold while home market Italy was the first to see over 7,000 Ducati motorcycles sold in a single country.

In terms of model sales, the retro-styled Scrambler family was a best seller for Ducati, with 9,265 units delivered across both 1,100 cc and 800 cc variants. Ducati’s naked sports tour de force, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 was the single best selling individual bike in its catalogue with 5,730 units moving out the door.

Looking forward to 2021, Francesco Milicia, Ducati’s Vice President and Global Sales Director said, “first deliveries of the Multistrada V4, the first motorcycle in the world equipped with front and rear radar, have already begun.” Other models that will be entering Ducati dealer showrooms this year include the Panigale V4 SP, the SuperSport 950, the Monster and the Scrambler Night Shift, added Milicia.