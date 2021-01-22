In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 22 January 2021 10:48 am / 0 comments

The G30 BMW 5 Series LCI has officially gone on sale in Thailand. The facelifted range currently comprises three variants, starting with the 530e Elite at 2,999,000 baht (RM404k), moving up to the 520d M Sport at 3,539,000 baht (RM477k), and finally the 530e M Sport at 3,739,000 baht (RM503k).

Both 530e plug-in hybrid models are primarily powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 184 PS at 5,000 to 6,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 1,350 to 4,000 rpm on its own. This time, it’s paired with a more powerful 109 PS/265 Nm electric motor, producing a total system output of 252 PS and 420 Nm.

An XtraBoost feature temporarily provides 40 PS of boost (for a total of 292 PS). At full pelt, the 1,770-kg 530e will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.9 seconds before topping out at 235 km/h. Underneath the rear section of the floor rests a 12 kWh battery, offering between 62 km and 67 km of range on a full charge. This reduces boot space from 530 litres to 410 litres.

Meanwhile, the 520d gets a 2.0 litre turbodiesel making 190 PS at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1,750 to 2,500 rpm. It does the century sprint in 7.5 seconds and also tops out at 235 km/h. All models get an eight-speed automatic transmission, which sends drive to the rear wheels. No xDrive all-wheel drive here.

For equipment, all models get adaptive LED headlights with cornering and high-beam assist and soft-closing doors as standard. The 520d M Sport and 530e Elite both ride on 18-inch wheels, whereas the top 530e M Sport sits on 19-inch hoops, and is the only model to get adaptive dampers and integral active steering (rear wheel steering).

Inside, the G30 retains most of its dashboard design from before, but with a few tweaks. Changes include a new control layout on the steering wheel, standard-fit dual-zone climate control, plus more comfortable seats. A choice of black or cognac Dakota leather upholstery can be had, too.

The base 530e Elite is the only model to get BMW Live Cockpit Plus – its M Sport counterparts get the fancier Live Cockpit Professional with gesture control and Harman Kardon sound system, but BMW Connected Drive is standard for all.

Also on are BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and BMW Operating System 7.0, the latter offering a new interface with larger tiles, over-the-air updates, plus standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities.

None of us here can read Thai, but from what we can gather, the 5 Series LCI range comes with BMW Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant. Base models get cruise control with braking function, and only the 530e M Sport gets adaptive cruise control with stop and go function. Curiously, the Driving Assistant Professional package with autonomous emergency braking doesn’t seem to be available.

Other features include BMW Teleservices with Intelligent Emergency Call, attentiveness assistant, cornering brake control, and dynamic traction control. Surround view camera is reserved for the top model only. Depending on the variant, there are five colours to choose from – Alpine White, Bernina Grey Amber effect, Black Sapphire, Bluestone metallic, and Phytonic Blue.

