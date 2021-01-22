In Bikes, International Bike News, Moto Guzzi / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 January 2021 2:36 pm / 0 comments

Founded in 1921 in Mandello del Lario, Italy, Moto Guzzi celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. To commemorate the event, Moto Guzzi is releasing three limited series models – the V7, V9 and V85 TT -dressed up in Centennial Livery and only available for 2021.

Inspired by the Otto Cilindri 500 cc Championship racing machine of 1955, the V7, V9 and V85 TT Centennial Editions came in special colours for this year only – a matt finish green, complemented by metallic grey colours. A faux leather seat in a shade of dark brown is matched to the special edition paintwork for that retro look.

Aside from the paintwork and seat, a gold Moto Guzzi eagle emblem is attached to the tank as well as the 100th Anniversary logo celebrating Moto Guzzi’s 100 years. For 2021, the Moto Guzzi V7 comes with a 65 hp at 6,800 rpm and 73 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm 850 cc transverse V-twin.

The same engine is used for the Moto Guzzi V9, with identical power figures. Meanwhile, the Moto Guzzi V85 TT puts out 80 PS at 7,750 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. Moto Guzzi’s centennial celebration includes the Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi, scheduled to be held in Mandello del Lario from 9 through 12 September.

For Malaysia, the 2019 Moto Guzzi V85 TT is priced at 79,888 before road tax, insurance and registration but Spokes and Wheels Petaling Jaya is having an offer at the moment. The 2019 Moto Guzzi V7 III was priced between RM52,000 and RM65,700, depending on model variant while the 2017 Moto Guzzi V9 went for RM59,300.

GALLERY: 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone 100th Anniversary