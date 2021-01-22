In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, VinFast / By Jonathan Lee / 22 January 2021 8:35 pm / 2 comments

Just three years after it made its debut, Vietnamese carmaker VinFast is pushing forward with the unveiling of three new electric SUV models. The VF31, VF32 and VF33 are designed to compete in the B-, D- and executive segments respectively, ushering a new era for the company.

These new vehicles do not appear to be based on cars from other carmakers, in stark contrast to VinFast’s previous models, which used BMW and GM platforms. But they do retain the brand’s design language, utilising split headlights and V-shaped lighting signatures for the front and rear.

Let’s start with the VF31, a small crossover that measures 4,300 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,611 mm. Despite VinFast’s claim of it being a C-segment car, those figures are within millimetres of the Honda HR-V. Few details have been released so far, but it will come with a portrait infotainment touchscreen measuring either ten or 12.8 inches across, along with HEPA and activated carbon cabin filters, a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated seats on the premium version.

This premium variant will also come with a more powerful electric motor, producing 150 kW (201 hp) and 320 Nm of torque; the standard model will instead deliver 85 kW (114 hp) and 190 Nm. A 42 kWh battery will provide a quoted range of 300 km, presumably with the standard powertrain. VinFast is targeting a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating for the premium version and a four-star ASEAN NCAP score for the standard model.

Next on the list is the VF32, which is considerably larger than the VF31 – its 4,780 mm length puts it within the ballpark of the previous-generation Kia Sorento, but its 2,950 mm wheelbase is longer even compared the latest model. This should translate into a vast amount of rear legroom; VinFast did not say if a seven-seater variant will be made available.

VinFast is touting a massive 15.4-inch infotainment screen and customisable ambient lighting for this car. As for the powertrain, the base model will get the same 201 hp/320 Nm motor as the premium VF31, while the premium VF32 will gain a second motor to deliver 300 kW (402 hp) and 640 Nm, plus all-wheel drive. A 90 kWh battery will also be included, although the company did not give a range figure for this car.

Last but certainly not least is the VF33, an absolutely massive BMW X7-sized SUV that measures 5,120 mm long and has a 3,150 mm wheelbase. Being this big, it will almost certainly have a three-row option and will be offered with matrix LED headlights and a UV-reflecting panoramic glass roof.

It will also be fitted with the same dual-motor setup as the VF32, with a 106 kWh battery delivering a 550 km range. VinFast is targeting a five-star safety rating from both Euro NCAP and the United States’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for the VF32 and VF33, as it wants to sell both cars in Europe and the US.

The company is also making big claims in terms of safety, with the VF31 set to be offered with features like lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera system. Meanwhile, the VF32 and VF33 will come with Level 2 and Level 3 semi-autonomous driving features, encompassing lane and speed control, collision warning and mitigation, parking assistance and driver monitoring.

Even more surprising is that all three models will be capable of Level 4 autonomous driving, with lidar sensors, 14 cameras and 19 other sensors that enable three-dimensional environment mapping, automatic parking detection and manoeuvring and a Tesla-style summoning function.

VinFast is also ambitious about the targeted on-sale dates of these cars. In Vietnam, the VF31 will be available to order starting in May, with deliveries slated to commence in November. The VF32 and VF33, on the other hand, will be open for booking in September and will be delivered starting in February 2022. European, US and Canadian buyers will be able to order their cars in November and get them in June 2022.

GALLERY: VinFast VF31