In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 January 2021 3:47 pm / 1 comment

Ever popular with the young quarter-litre sports bike crowd, the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R25 now comes in a new colour scheme for Malaysia with pricing unchanged from last year at RM19,998. The new colour is Metallic Cyan, which replaces the 2020 model Matte Silver variant, while the Matte Blue colour choice remains.

All other items on the 2021 R25 remain unchanged, including the two-cylinder 249 cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled mill mated to a six-speed gearbox producing 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm and 22.6 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. Bodywork is similar in styling to the larger YZF-R1 and YZF-R6 sports bikes, and Yamaha claims the redesigned R25 is 8 km/h faster at the top.

At the front, a pair of upside-down forks with gold anodised fork legs does the duty, while the rear end is held up by preload-adjustable monoshock. Seat height is set at 758 mm and fuel for the R25 is carried in a 14-litre tank.

Inside the cockpit, an LCD instrument panel shows all the necessary information, including a shift light for redline gear changes and LED lighting is used both front and back of the R25. Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with the front disc grabbed by a dual-piston calliper and the back using a single-piston unit.

Pricing for the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R25 is recommended retail and does not include road tax, insurance and registration, with stock immediately available at Hong Leong Yamaha dealers. Every purchase of an R25 includes a brake disc lock worth RM100 and the bike comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty.