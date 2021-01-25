In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / 25 January 2021 5:44 pm / 1 comment

The Suzuki Swift has emerged as the best-selling car in India in 2020, with Maruti Suzuki reporting around 160,700 units were sold to customers. The company also had another reason to celebrate last year, as the model crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 2.3 million units across all generations.

The Swift was first introduced in India in 2005, and by 2010, 500,000 units were sold. Later in 2013, that figure would climb to one million units and to 1.5 million units in 2016. The current, third-generation Swift was launched in the country in Februrary 2018, initially available with petrol and diesel engines.

However, the latter has since been discontinued, so the only option available currently is a BS6-compliant 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol mill with 83 PS (82 hp) and 113 Nm of torque. Depending on variant, a five-speed manual or automated manual transmission is available.

“Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of Covid-19, the Swift sold over 160,700 units in CY (calender year) 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order,” said Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing & sales) of Maruti Suzuki India.

“We take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their constant support and trust in brand Swift. I am confident that with continuous customer support Swift will successfully achieve many more milestones in future,” he added. According to the company, 53% of Swift customers being the age of 35 years, the model has been deemed as the “coming of age” car for India.

Maruti Suzuki has a strong grip on the Indian market, as the company delivered a total of 1,183,777 cars last year, referring to a report by RushLane. The next closest brand is Hyundai with 407,800 cars, while Tata occupied the final podium spot with 145,394 cars.

In fact, the top five best-selling cars in India last year were all from Maruti Suzuki, with second place taken by the Alto (154,076 units), followed by the Baleno (153,986 units), Wagon R (148,298 units) and Dzire (124,969 units). The Dzire is the sedan sibling to the Swift, while the Alto was the leader in 2019.