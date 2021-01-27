In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 27 January 2021 10:24 am / 0 comments

Say hello to the new 2021 Hyundai Tucson N Line. Unveiled ahead of its launch in Europe, the hot C-segment SUV offers amped up performance, some exclusive styling elements, and new hardware.

Design-wise, it gets a bolder front bumper with revised intakes, gloss black parametric grille with N Line badge, body-coloured claddings, black bezel frames for the headlights, and gloss black wing mirrors.

At the back, there’s a larger aerodynamic spoiler with integrated fins, a red reflector band on the lower bumper, plus a satinated diffuser and twin exhaust exits. The Tucson N Line rides on 19-inch wheels with parametric patterns as standard.

Customers have seven exterior colours to choose from – Shadow Grey (seen here; exclusive to N Line only), Polar White, Engine Red, Sunset Red, Dark Knight, Shimmering Silver, and Phantom Black. All colours except the last two can be had with the optional Phantom Black roof for a two-tone look.

Inside, the regular Tucson’s cabin is practically lifted wholesale, so it still features the dual 10.25-inch screens – one for the instrumentation and the other for the infotainment system. Unique items here include N-branded sports seats with black suede and leather inserts, red contrast stitching, black headliner, N steering wheel with N logo, N gear shifter, and metal foot pedals.

At launch, there will be four variants of the 1.6 litre four-cylinder T-GDI engine on offer. The base option is the only one that’s not electrified, offering 150 PS. Above that, the engine gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, with outputs being 150 PS or 180 PS.

The Tucson N Line Hybrid will get a more powerful 230 PS setup, whereas the range-topping PHEV model boasts up to 265 PS. So far, Hyundai hasn’t provided the full details of these powertrains, but expect decent off-the-line performance for the hybrid and PHEV models.

The automaker will also be offering the electronically controlled suspension system as an option, which equips the SUV with adaptive dampers. Models equipped with this system will enjoy greater comfort and sporty driving characteristics, Hyundai says.

On the safety side of things, the Tucson N Line is pretty much loaded with everything that came with the vanilla version. Hyundai’s SmartSense system includes highway driving assist, forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, lane following assist and a blind-spot view monitor as standard. Also on the list are high beam assist and a surround view monitor.