In BMW, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 27 January 2021 11:28 am / 1 comment

After some teasing, the BMW M5 CS has been unveiled, and in line with past M models bearing the CS suffix, the latest M sedan gets more power, less weight and a sprinkling of motorsport-inspired styling.

The CS now sits at the top of a trio of M5 variants, the ‘regular’ model as well as the 616 hp M5 Competition. The CS is visually distinguished by trim elements finished in Gold Bronze, namely the kidney grille surrounds, gills on the front wings as well as the 20-inch M forged wheels in 9.5J and 10.5J widths shod with 275/35 and 285/35 tyres front and rear, respectively.

Its front end sports yellow daytime running light elements in its BMW Laserlight ensemble instead of the regular items in white, recalling the GT race cars, says BMW. Carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) is employed for the construction of the M5 CS bonnet, front splitter, exterior mirror covers, rear spoiler and diffuser, engine compartment cover as well as intake silencer.

In the earlier teaser, BMW M CEO Markus Flasch had revealed that the M5 CS tips the scales at 70 kg less than the M5 Competition. Also marking out this M5 as a CS is the stainless-steel exhaust system and M carbon-ceramic brakes, which can be specified with calipers in red as standard or optionally in gold.

There’s more motorsport inspiration in the cabin of the M5 CS. Inside, the driver and front passenger are seated in M Carbon seats while the rear passengers get individual rear seats, making this a strict four-seater. Merino leather in black features as seat upholstery, paired with contrast panels and stitching in Mugello Red. The integrated head restraints show an outline of the famed Nürburgring circuit, and the front seats also have illuminated M5 logos.

Further identifiers include the Alcantara-trimmed steering wheel with red central position marker, the carbon-fibre shift paddles as well as the steering wheel spoke trim in black chrome. The standard M5’s central armrest with opening lid is replaced by a fixed lightweight cover, while here the black Merino leather is similarly joined by red contrast stitching.

Here, the M5 CS builds on the F90-generation facelifted M5 by getting another 19 hp on top of that offered by the M5 Competition with 635 hp at 6,00 rpm, along with 750 Nm of torque between 1,800 – 5,950 rpm, from a tweaked 4.4 litre biturbo V8 engine that sends its outputs to all four wheels via an eight-speed Steptronic M automatic gearbox.

The driveline continues to be the M xDrive AWD system that can direct up to 100% of drive to the rear axle for true AWD, and is equipped with a fully variable Active M differential with a 0-100% available locking effect. Thus equipped, the M5 CS can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 10.3 seconds and attain a top speed of 305 km/h.

Available in Brands Hatch Grey metallic, Frozen Brands Hatch Grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic (as seen here), the BMW M5 CS goes on sale in the Northern Hemisphere spring of 2021 at 180,400 euros (RM887,096).