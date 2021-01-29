In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 29 January 2021 5:22 pm / 0 comments

With Friday comes the usual weekly fuel update announcement. Some pleasant news for motorists after the recent upward trend in fuel prices, because there is no change in the price of petrol in the coming week, while diesel will be cheaper.

The ministry of finance has announced that for the January 30 to February 5 week, the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will remain as it was last week, at RM1.90 per litre. Accordingly, there is also no change in the price of Euro 4M RON 97, which stays at RM2.20 per litre.

As for Euro 2M diesel, users will pay two sen less per litre for it in the coming week, with the price dropping from RM2.09 per litre to RM2.07. This means Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more per litre, also sees a two sen decrease, going down from RM2.19 to RM2.17 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect from midnight tonight until the following Friday, February 5, when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is fifth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 108th in total since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.