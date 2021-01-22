In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 22 January 2021 5:31 pm / 1 comment

Another Friday, which means it’s time for the weekly fuel update. Fuel prices are up again across the board, but diesel users will be impacted more by this week’s price revision.

The ministry of finance has announced that for the January 23 to 29 week, the price of Euro 4M RON 95 petrol will be increased by one sen from RM1.89 per litre to RM1.90 per litre. Euro 4M RON 97 meanwhile will be priced at RM2.20, up one sen from the RM2.19 it is at this week.

As for Euro 2M diesel, users will need to pay RM2.09 per litre for the fuel in the coming week, an increase of four sen from the current RM2.05 per litre. This means Euro 5 diesel, which costs 10 sen more per litre, also sees an increase of four sen, going up from RM2.15 to RM2.19 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect from midnight tonight until the following Friday, January 29, when the next round of fuel price updates will be announced. This is fourth edition of the weekly fuel pricing format this year, and the 107th in total since its introduction at the beginning of 2019.