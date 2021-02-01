In Cars, Ford, International News / By Gerard Lye / 1 February 2021 3:37 pm / 0 comments

Ford has released a teaser for the new F-150 Raptor, which is set to make its debut on February 3, 2021. The performance variant joins the rest of the 14th-generation F-150 range that was first introduced last June, and is said to come with some big changes.

Reports indicate the F-150 Raptor will continue to feature an EcoBoost 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6, which made 450 hp and 691 Nm of torque in the previous-generation model. However, it’s also rumoured that there will be a more powerful Raptor R, which will be powered by a supercharged V8 with around 700 hp.

A more powerful variant is plausible considering Ford needs an answer to the Ram 1500 TRX that was launched last year. The Ram performance pick-up packs a version of the 6.2 litre supercharged HEMI V8 from the Hellcat versions of the Dodge Durango and Charger, providing 702 hp and 881 Nm.

Powertrain matters aside, the latest F-150 Raptor is also said to ditch the rear leaf springs of its predecessors for a coil spring setup. Expect a host of other upgrades to ensure the pick-up truck is as capable as it looks.

On the matter of looks, the teaser shows a shadowy F-150 Raptor with its lights on, and we also get to see a little of the widened body. As per regulations in the United States, pick-up trucks exceeding a certain width (2,032 mm or 80 inches) require identification lights, which is what those three lights on the grille are.