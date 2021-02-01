In Cars, Local News, Maserati / By Matthew H Tong / 1 February 2021 1:31 pm / 0 comments

Naza Italia has just announced the arrival of the limited edition Maserati Levante S GranSport with Ermenegildo Zegna interior here in Malaysia. The SUV is priced at RM838,800, and only five units will be available. Included in the price is a three-year unlimited mileage warranty plus three years or 60,000 km free maintenance programme.

Now, what’s unique with the car, you ask? It starts with the exclusive tri-coat exterior colour, and the variant here is finished in Blue Nobile. Other add-ons include 21-inch polished Helios alloy wheels, black brake calipers, and black Pelletessuta interior with Radica wood trims, the latter complete with the “Ermenegildo Zegna” wording.

Pelletessuta is a woven leather textile that is made using Nappa leather strips in place of traditional fabric yarn. The end result is a luxuriously lightweight fabric that is supple and durable at the same time, the automaker says. This technology was the result of a collaboration between the Ermenegildo Zegna Style Centre and Maserati.

No mechanical changes have been made, so the SUV continues to be powered by a 3.0 litre twin-turbo V6 (manufactured by Ferrari) that makes 430 hp and 580 Nm of torque. An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission sends drive to all four wheels, enabling a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds. The rated top speed is 264 km/h.

Besides the special trims, the cabin remains largely unchanged. That means the standard instrumentation with an integrated seven-inch TFT display and 8.4-inch Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC+) infotainment system are retained. The latter offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionalities, and is hooked up to the range-topping 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound system with a 1,280-watt amplifier.

For safety, it’s equipped with a range of advanced driver assist systems such as forward collision warning, traffic sign recognition, integrated vehicle control, surround view camera, highway assist system, lane keeping assist, and active blind spot assist. Full Matrix LED headlights are standard, too.