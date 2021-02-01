In Cars, International News, Rimac / By Matthew H Tong / 1 February 2021 12:18 pm / 0 comments

Rimac is mere weeks away from launching its highly anticipated electric hypercar, the C_Two. Currently, the Croatian automaker said the C_Two is undergoing the final phase of aerodynamic testing to further refine the car’s active aero components.

Over the past two years, thousands of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations have been performed, with each simulation model consisting of over 120 million elements, or up to 180 million for heat transfer models. The prototype was then put through real-time tests in controlled wind tunnel testing environments and on track.

With the C_Two, aerodynamics play a crucial role in the duality that it offers, which are range and performance. Four specific active aerodynamic parts help achieve this – the front splitter, intelligent underbody air flaps, and adaptive air brake wing. The continuous optimisation has netted an improvement in aerodynamic efficiency by 34%, Rimac said.

To quickly recap, the C_Two is a four-motored hypercar that makes a ridiculous 1,914 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque, propelling it from standstill to 100 km/h in 1.97 seconds. It’s quite a feat for a car that weighs 1,950 kg (kerb weight), but what’s more impressive is that it sprints from zero to 300 km/h in 11.8 seconds, before maxing out at 412 km/h.

When you’re not outperforming Teslas and Ferraris, the C_Two’s 120 kWh lithium manganese nickel battery pack – which weighs 700 kg – offers up to 650 km of range (NEDC cycle; 547 km based on WLTP standards), and plugging into a 250 kW DC fast charger delivers up to 80% of charge in under 30 minutes. An onboard three-phase 22 kW charger is standard.

Just 150 units of the Rimac C_Two will be built, and the starting price is around £2 million (nearly RM11 million) each. Care to join the club? Nico Rosberg has. Oh, the C_Two can drift, too!



