2 February 2021

Novitec has released its new tuning package for the McLaren 765LT, which brings out more performance from the limited-run supercar. Aside from the obligatory power upgrades, the tuning company also provides some purposeful exterior add-ons.

Of course, the main draw here is power, and with Novitec’s range-topping stage two kit, the M840T 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 will make 855 PS (844 hp) at 7,400 rpm and 898 Nm of torque at 6,300 rpm. That’s a substantial gain from the 765 PS (755 hp) and 800 Nm provided by the stock motor.

To get to those outputs, the company fitted its plug and play N-Tronic auxiliary control unit that allows various engine parameters to be modified, along with a high-performance exhaust system and ceramic-coated turbo inlet pipes.

In terms of performance, the Novitec-tuned 765LT takes just 2.5 seconds to get from a rest to 100 km/h, which is 0.3 seconds faster than the stock car. It’ll also hit a top speed in excess of 330 km/h rather than being capped at that figure, as is the case with the regular 765LT.

As for the aesthetics, the company will modify the cabin to suit the wishes of its customers, using the finest leather and Alcantara. Meanwhile, the exterior can be fitted with inserts for the headlamps, a roof-mounted air scoop as well as Novitec’s N-Largo bonnet lid. These components can be ordered in naked carbon-fibre and provide some aerodynamic enhancements.

Other items include a set of MC3 forged wheels in a seven-spoke, centre-locking design, which come in 72 different colours and are a staggered setup. The front sees 20-inch wheels with 255/30 tyres, while the rear are 21-inch units shod with 325/25 tyres. For those seeking an even sportier stance, Novitec sells springs to drop the ride height by 20 mm.