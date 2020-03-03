In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Matthew H Tong / 3 March 2020 7:38 pm / 0 comments

This is it, the next chapter in the McLaren Longtail story – the McLaren 765LT. Think of it as a more focused 720S and you’re pretty much right on the money, of which if you have enough, you might consider putting down a cheque for the limited edition Longtail. Like the name suggests, just 765 units will be made for the global market.

We’ll start with the heart of it, that is the M840T 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. It features a flat-plane crankshaft, dry sump lubrication, LT-specific forged aluminium pistons, a three-layer head gasket (taken from the Senna) and carbon-coated followers in the valvetrain. There’s an additional fuel pump and new oil pump to work with the revised engine management system, and all these offer a peak power of 765 PS at 7,500 rpm and 800 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

A seven-speed Sequential Shift Gearbox is the sole transmission option, but unlike that on the 720S which prevents downshifting (to protect against over-revving), the 765LT’s gearbox gets a ‘limit downshift’ function that will downshift on request. The system also allows the engine revs to ‘bounce’ momentarily on the rev-limiter before the next gear engages, creating what McLaren calls ‘audible drama’.

Besides that, the gearing ratios have been optimised to delivering near instant response to throttle inputs, and in-gear acceleration is up to 15% quicker than the class-benchmark 720S. This allows the 765LT to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.8 seconds, 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds, break the quarter mile in under 10 seconds, all before maxing out at 330 km/h.

It’s no surprise that the 765LT is quicker in all respects compared to the 720S, but top speed is 11 km/h lower than the 720S. McLaren also used a high-performance 20NiCh nickel chrome for the pinion and crown wheel within the final drive transmission, a metal that’s more commonly used in Formula 1 cars.

Other upgrades include stiffer engine mounts, a new full titanium quad exhaust exits (some markets get two extra titanium valves to make it quieter, as per EU legislation), a quicker electro-hydraulic steering rack with stiffer torsion bar, hydraulic Proactive Chassis Control II, and the automaker’s latest-generation carbon-ceramic brakes with F1-inspired integrated caliper cooling.

The caliper cooling system is a first for the Longtails, and functions by reducing brake pad temperatures by up to 50 degrees during track driving. Customers planning on doing extensive track driving can have this upgraded to the Senna’s carbon ceramic discs with bespoke LT brake pads. McLaren says this is 60% stronger than regular carbon ceramic discs and has four times the thermal conductivity.

Weight reduction also played a big role in amplifying performance. In total, McLaren shaved about 80 kg from the 720S Coupé, so the 765LT tips the scales at 1,229 kg dry. That’s 622 PS per tonne! The weight loss stems from heavy use of carbon-fibre, a lighter lithium-ion battery, thinner glass and polycarbonate windows, lighter seats, as well as the deletion of air conditioning and audio systems. These can be fitted back on at no extra cost, though.

On the outside, bespoke carbon-fibre items include the licence plate holder, elongated front splitter, front bumper, front floor, side skirts, rear bumper, lengthened rear diffuser, and active rear wing. Other panels such as the bonnet, front fenders, doors and rear fenders are constructed from lightweight aluminium, but are optionally available in carbon-fibre as well.

It sits on a new set of 10-spoke Ultra-Lightweight alloys with mixed sizes, with 19-inch hoops up front and 20-inch items at the back. These are shod with 245/35 and 305/30 profile Pirello P Zero Trofeo R tyres respectively. The front tracks are six mm wider, but the rear remains identical to the 720S.

Moving inside, the cabin is pretty much lifted wholesale from the 720S, but comes with a wealth of carbon-fibre trimmings. As a limited edition car, each unit comes with a debossed 765LT logo on the facia and a numbered plaque. Main highlights here include an eight-inch high-res central infotainment display with McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT).

All that being said, the 765LT is certainly not a car for those who want to keep a low profile, at least that’s what McLaren says. The colour palette reflects this – there are 17 exterior paint colours including Nardo Orange and Smoked White, two of which are unique to the 765LT. If that’s not enough, there’s an additional 13 exterior colours in the MSO Defined range.

For more customisation, the wheels and brake calipers are finished in Platinum as standard, but can be painted in Black Gloss, Stealth or Satin Diamond-Cut finishes. One can also opt for the 765LT logo to be laser-etched onto the wheel rim, but this will only cost a tiny sum of money. Other cost add-ons are a functional roof scoop for extra cooling for the powertrain, and vented CF front fenders.

As for the cabin, there are eight bespoke ‘By McLaren’ colour themes to choose from, including a dark Alcantara finish with several colours of contrast stitching. Any of these can be specified at no extra cost, but the sticker price starts going up if you want the top Bowers & Wilkins sound system, 360-degree park assist system, as well as a vehicle lift system that raises the nose of the car when needed.