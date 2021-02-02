In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 2 February 2021 11:53 am / 0 comments

The Nissan Leaf turned 10 years old in 2020, and to commemorate the anniversary of the all-electric hatchback, the Japanese carmaker has unveiled a special edition model called the Leaf10. Set to go on sale in Europe from February this year, it gets some additional standard features and unique styling cues.

On the latter, the Leaf10 sports an intricate Kumiko pattern inspired by the Ariya, which adorns the wing mirrors, roofline and tailgate. There’s also a model badge on the C-pillars to make it even more identifiable, while a new two-tone Ceramic Grey and Pearl Black option is made available to customers.

Other standard features include 17-inch wheels, along with Nissan’s Blind Spot Intervention and Intelligent Rear View Mirror systems. You’ll also get built-in 4G connectivity, allowing up to seven devices to be hosted at one time and telematics via the NissanConnect mobile app.

“Since Leaf launched in 2010, Nissan has continued to evolve its EV technology, connected services and design to ensure it delivers on the demands and lifestyles of our owners,” said Helen Perry, chief marketing manager of electric passenger cars and infrastructure at Nissan Europe.

“Our iconic model has attracted over 180,000 motorists across Europe. We hope that with its enhanced styling features and latest technologies such as in-car Wi-Fi and its remote functions including lock and unlock capabilities to receive packages; Leaf can continue to excite those who are just starting their EV journey,” she added.

Nissan didn’t provide powertrain details, but the Leaf is available in two battery configurations: 40 kWh and 62 kWh. The former is hooked up to a front-mounted electric motor rated at 150 PS and 320 Nm of torque, while the latter comes with 217 PS and 340 Nm.