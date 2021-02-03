In an interview with Autocar UK, Oliver Heilmer, who is the head of MINI Design, said that the company will not offer real leather upholstery for the interior of its future models. The move is part of the carmaker’s efforts to promote sustainability as it moves on to its next generation of vehicles, echoing similar initiatives by other brands like Polestar.
“We don’t need leather any more in the future, because we don’t believe it’s sustainable. We’re totally convinced that we will have modern and high-value products without leather, said Heilmer, who added that the company has already begun developing eco-friendly interiors.
“The fabric in the production seats is now 100% recycled. The lining underneath is 70% recycled. We’re looking to create a timeless design. A one-season design, like fashion, isn’t our aim with the design of future MINIs,” explained Heilmer.
“It’s inventive simplicity. Materials will be recycled, but they’re luxurious at the same time. And inventive in terms of function. For instance, we used cork in the Urbanaut [concept]. The aesthetics will be coming more from a home perspective, rather than an automotive one,” he added.
Despite the push for sustainability, MINI will not lose sight of its heritage to ensure the brand’s quirks and fun factor remain hallmarks of its models. “We ask questions like ‘is there still a toggle switch in the future?’ because you love to use it. We need to do the basics right but then add the magical MINI touch over that,” Heilmer said.
Performance models will also be an important part of the company’s future, with the John Cooper Works range set to remain in the line-up. “I personally believe that there will still be an emotional connection that we have to keep for our hardcore fans in order to have those John Cooper Works pinnacle products that are purely for driving pleasure,” noted Heilmer.
Comments
Tesla has been offering high quality artificial leather for years already
Those real leather taken from bovine, horse, boar or even kangaroo…? by any chance, do they even got Halal certified
Proton had earlier switched to leatherette but haters still whack them for the change. Let’s see if they will whack MINI or not. I am waiting.
Stop offering cars with leather price then.
Exciting times ahead however it looks like there may not be an ICE setup when the next gen arrives in a few years time.
original Minis had vinyl seat covers. should bring back this …and let the younger generations experiences what it was like in the 70s and 80s.
those who want real leather can volunteer to use their own skin
Unsustainable? Rather than discarding the skin of cows, it’d be better to ‘recycle’ them into leather. Besides the leather is highly recyclable – once thrown, biodegrades remarkably well. Unless they’re talking about the chemicals used to tan the leathers, then it’s not sustainable but newer, more environmentally friendly ones are being invented as we speak. I do not think that chemically made fabrics are any better