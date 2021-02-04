In Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 4 February 2021 11:51 am / 0 comments

Say what you will with electric cars, but the one good thing about them is the fact that the canvas is broad, truly. Any icons of yore can be brought back as an EV, and that alone is an exciting prospect.

If you’re a fan of the Chevrolet Corvette, the C2 and C5 models are among the most beautiful and well-loved. Ava, an Irish engineering company, has announced plans to build a new electric hypercar with the fabled shape of the C2 ‘Vette. Overseeing the design of the car are two automotive design legends, Ian Callum (who created the original Aston Martin Vanquish and his “reworked” version) and the designer of the original Stingray himself, Peter Brock.

The reborn Stringray will be unveiled in full later this month. It is currently in development with teams based in Nevada, Ireland and the UK. Early details suggest that it will get at least two electric motors for a punchy all-wheel drive setup, with Ava promising outputs to be anywhere from 1,200 hp to 2,000 hp. A quad motor setup is likely as well.

Inset: 1966 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C2

Besides that, no other details have been released. It’s also unclear how many examples will be built, but expect a car like this to be highly limited in numbers. As for the price, well, right now it’s said to be as high as 2 million euros (RM9.74 million).

“Applying next-generation technology to cars that we are fond of and familiar with, is hugely exciting. Callum’s expertise in translating Peter’s concept to a design feasible for production will support Ava to write a new chapter in this car’s story,” Callum said.