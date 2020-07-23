In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 July 2020 11:04 am / 0 comments

It’s confirmed – the Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged will be entering production in September, and the guys behind the bespoke project have released juicy new details of the Aston Martin-sanctioned build. In case you haven’t known already, the Vanquish 25 is the debut project of former Jaguar design boss Ian Callum’s, who also designed the original 2001 Vanquish.

With the Vanquish 25, Callum plans to “fix” several aspects of the car which he felt should have made to production, and change things he did. Apparently, the bespoke coupe features over 350 engineering, material and design changes, and Callum plans to offer an “infinite” number of body colours, eight bespoke trim colours, and three bespoke 20-inch wheel choices.

The big news here has to do with the 5.9 litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine, with each receiving software, camshaft and exhaust modifications to boost output to 588 PS. There’s also a bespoke carbon-fibre intake system and leather dressings, whereas transmission options include a modern six-speed torque converter automatic, a conventional manual ‘box, or the Vanquish’s original automated manual gearbox.

For suspension, it gets highly tuned Bilstein dampers that apparently provide a crisper driving experience, thanks to stiffer anti-roll bars, revised bushings, and firmer dampers. The ride height is also 10 mm lower than the original Vanquish, whereas the tracks are 60 mm wider. The 20-inch wheels are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport rubbers for better grip as well. Callum said this setup was achieved after covering over 32,000 km of rigorous testing on UK roads, as well as on the wet and dry tracks at Michelin’s Ladoux proving ground.

R-Reforged’s engineering head, Adam Donfrancesco says: “After a year of piling on the miles in our development prototype, I’m confident we’ve hit the targets we set ourselves of a very responsive but supple car. There was a perception that much of what we planned was aesthetic but the way the car drives, feels, goes, stops and sounds is actually where a lot of our efforts have been focused.”

“We’ve defined a set up that finesses the composed, big Aston Martin GT feel but sharpens and hones it in line the progress that new tyres, suspension and knowledge brings. It’s got to be a car you want to use and be adaptable; laid back and comfortable enough to soak up a 300-mile trip across Europe but equally engaging and rewarding on a 20-minute run to meet friends at an informal cars and coffee meet.”

“That versatility and accessible performance is something many contemporary GTs lack. We have all missed the chance to just go for a drive for pleasure in the past few months. This is now the car to make the most of those precious times,” he added.

Other upgrades include a larger-diameter carbon-ceramic brakes, new “abstract tartan” interior fabric and trim pattern, a removable Bremont pocket watch (an industry first), brushed or polished interior dark chrome details, a walnut veneer option instead of carbon, and bespoke Mulberry luggage bags to fit in the back seats of the GT.

Design-wise, it still looks very much the like the original Vanquish, but features several modern details like the new front bumper and grille, new LED headlights, air scoops for the front brakes (this replaces the “frog eyes” fog lamps on the original Vanquish), and side sikirts with a four-notch design. The exhaust’s back box carries a slimmer profile to fit into the rear bumper assembly, further improving the efficiency of the diffuser. There’s also brand new LED tail lights to square off the look.

Callum says: “The designers, engineers and craftspeople have poured all their energy into breathing new life into the car, pushing the boundaries of every detail: flawless surface finishes, tight shutlines and a crafted interior I believe you’ll enjoy spending time in. I’m particularly impressed with how it drives. From the lower, more sculpted and cossetting seat, the crisper steering with enhanced feel to just the glorious way it sounds, I think we have created something quite special.”

“Too often design studies are revealed only for them to disappear, or for deliveries to end up being years later, leaving customers disillusioned about the viability of coachbuilding such cars. With partner R-Reforged, we have delivered on our promise with the first cars in build in September. It’s been an unpredictable time for the entire world but it’s now an exciting moment as the refreshed cars come to life in our workshops.”

The first batch of cars will be built from scratch in September, with initial cars destined for Europe and Latin America. Each finished car is expected to cost around a whopping £550,000 (RM3 million), including a sourced Vanquish. The full batch of 25 should be completed and delivered at the end of 2020.

GALLERY: Aston Martin Vanquish 25 Concept