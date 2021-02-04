In Local News / By Danny Tan / 4 February 2021 3:54 pm / 0 comments

Puspakom has announced that one of its staff at Puspakom Bangi had tested positive for Covid-19, and the process of contact tracing is underway. All personnel at the branch will be tested for the coronavirus, and those who have had direct contact with the infected staff have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

With this, Puspakom Bangi will be closed from today for sanitisation and deep cleaning of the premises. The date of reopening will be announced later. For customers who have appointments at Puspakom Bangi, all payments will be refunded automatically.

As an alternative, customers who have appointments at the Bangi branch can walk-in and pay for inspections with cash at other Puspakom outlets.

For private vehicles, one can head to Puspakom branches in Pandan Mewah, Glenmarie, Petaling Jaya and Cheras. For light commercial vehicles (BDM below 5,999 kg) and e-hailing, you can proceed to Puspakom branches at Padang Jawa, Wangsa Maju, Cheras and Taman Bukit Maluri. Customers will need to bring along their Puspakom Bangi appointment confirmation slip.