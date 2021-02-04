In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Danny Tan / 4 February 2021 1:59 pm / 0 comments

Rolls-Royce says that it is the epitome of bespoke, and who would argue otherwise. Is there even such a thing as a standard R-R, one that does not carry the wishes and fancies of its wealthy owner? We don’t think so. Speaking of the car as a canvas, here’s a perfect example of bespoke.

Recently revealed in Abu Dhabi, this Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘Iridescent Opulence’ features a Bespoke Gallery with over 3,000 tail feathers selected for their iridescence, whose concept by Swiss-based design brand Nature Squared debuted in 2017. By the way, this gallery isn’t an accompanying building, but a space within the Phantom to showcase artwork.

Knowing that its patrons are increasingly collectors of fine and contemporary art, the Rolls-Royce design team created a space in which “to curate and to commission, to exhibit, admire and reflect”. The resulting ‘gallery’ is an application of glass that runs uninterrupted across the fascia of the Phantom, providing an unprecedented opportunity to present artwork within the car.

The gallery is assembled in a clean room in Goodwood, a sterile environment where delicate and bespoke items can be assembled. It can be a simple application of wood or metal, to a more complex use of materials not normally viable in an automotive context – anything you want, basically, like the feathers on Iridescent Opulence.

Rolls-Royce says that extensive research was carried out to identify a sustainable species of bird with a rich dense plumage for this Phantom’s gallery. Over 3,000 tail feathers were selected for their iridescence – individually shaped to accentuate the sheen and rich hue of the natural feathers – and hand-sewn onto an open pore fabric in a design that originates from the heart of ‘The Gallery’, the analogue clock.

Additional design is undertaken to emulate the musculature of a natural wing to bring life to the creation, creating an “atmospheric artwork that brings both movement and fragility”. Additionally, the clock is inlaid with a Mother of Pearl surround that emphasises the lustrous texture of the feathers.

Quite amazing, really. While you’re at it, also check out some recent bespoke versions of “The Best Car in the World” – the one with a rose garden, the one to fight AIDS and the one with a soundproof Privacy Suite.

GALLERY: Rolls-Royce Phantom in Malaysia