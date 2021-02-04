In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 4 February 2021 11:25 am / 4 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has revised its factory warranty programme to a five-year/unlimited-mileage period for all (privately owned) Volvo models registered from January 1, 2021 onwards.

This is an improvement over the previous five-year/120,000-km warranty period, which is actually divided into two parts: a standard three-year/100,000-km factory warranty combined with a two-year/20,000-km extended warranty programme provided by an external insurance partner.

“This new offering is part of our dedication to quality, particularly in relation to our vehicles and customer relationship. At Volvo Car Malaysia, every decision we make is designed around the customer’s needs and more so to solidify their trust in Volvo,” said Nalin Jain, managing director of VCM.

“We want our customers to feel supported throughout the ownership of their vehicle and we believe that the new extended factory warranty is a step in the right direction as a premium car brand that is rooted in safety,” he added.

Plug-in hybrid Volvo models will continue to benefit from an eight-year/160,000 km warranty on the high-voltage battery, which was first announced last December.

“Our end goal of this initiative is to allow our valued customers to feel the utmost comfort when driving a Volvo car, free of worries. We allow them to fully experience the innovation and technology that goes into each one of our cars, and by doing so we are able to provide our customers with the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable and safe way,” concluded Nalin.