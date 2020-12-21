In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Matthew H Tong / 21 December 2020 6:10 pm / 2 comments

Christmas came early for plug-in hybrid Volvo owners. Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) has announced that it will be extending the eight-year or 160,000 km battery warranty extension to every single PHEV model sold from December 2015. That is to say, all Volvo plug-in hybrid models will benefit from this extension, including the first batch of XC90 T8 Twin Engine units which debuted here on December 3, 2015.

Prior to this, the eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty extension programme was only available for new Volvo PHEV vehicles registered from January 1, 2020. Company managing director Nalin Jain said: “We are happy to announce this new, extended warranty coverage for our customers who have purchased any Volvo PHEVs since the launch of our first XC90 PHEV in Malaysia. This is our way of showing gratitude to the early adopters and also for those who are striving to make a more sustainable decision.”

Meanwhile, VCM is giving out weekly prizes for its customers who participate in the #MYVolvoJourney contest. Volvo customers who service or repair their vehicles at any authorised service centre are eligible to be in the running. All they have to do is write a short, creative story of their Volvo service experience and submit it along with a proof of service.

There will be 10 weekly winners, each receiving a Sandqvist leather tote bag worth RM2,146. There will also be three grand prize winners who will take home a Thule Travel bag set worth RM7,753. The contest runs from December 4 to 31, 2020, and the weekly winners will be announced every Friday. Grand prize winners will be revealed on January 8, 2021.