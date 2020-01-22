In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Jonathan Lee / 22 January 2020 4:45 pm / 2 comments

Along with announcing the impending launch of the locally-assembled S60 and facelifted S90, Volvo Car Malaysia also confirmed that all new plug-in hybrid models in the country will come with an eight-year battery warranty, starting from January 1.

This is a significant upgrade over the existing coverage, which is tied in to the rest of the car’s five-year/120,000 km warranty. It also puts Volvo on par with Honda, which offers an eight-year warranty for hybrid batteries. Both its German rivals, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, offer a six-year/100,000 km warranty for their PHEV batteries, so the Swedish carmaker currently leads the segment in that respect.

Volvo offers four PHEV models on sale at the moment, the S60, XC60, S90 and XC90 T8 Twin Engine. All are powered by a 2.0 litre supercharged and turbocharged engine and a rear electric motor to provide a total system output of 407 PS and 640 Nm of torque. The XC60 and S90 get a 10.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, while the newer S60 and XC90 have a larger 11.6 kWh unit that provides an all-electric range of around 50 km.