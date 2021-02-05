In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 5 February 2021 8:37 pm / 0 comments

Eagerly awaited by Malaysian scooter afficianados, the 2021 Honda ADV150 is now in country and on sale at a price of RM. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and availability at Boon Siew Honda Malaysia dealers is immediately.

The ADV150 is powered by a 149.3 cc, single-cylinder SOHC engine, liquid-cooled, producing 14.5 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm with Idling Stop and fed by Honda’s PGM-FI with 26 mm throttle body. Similar to the Honda PCX150, the ADV150 uses a CVT gearbox and v-belt final drive to get power to the ground.

Suspension is done with 31 mm diameter Showa telescopic forks and twin Showa shock absorbers, with 130 mm and 120 mm of travel, front and rear respectively. Braking uses a single 240 mm hydraulic brake disc on the 14-inch front wheel while the rear 13-inch wheel has a 220 rear disc and single-channel ABS is standard.

LED lighting is used throughout the ADV150 and inside the cockpit and LCD instrument panel displays all the necessary information. A two-level manually adjustable windshield increases rider comfort and a 27.8-litre storage space is found under the seat.

Weighing in at 133 kg, the ADV150 has a seat height set at 795 mm and fuel is carried in an 8-litre tank. There are two colour options available in Malaysia for the 2021 Honda ADV150 – Vivacity Red and Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic.

For comparison, the Honda ADV 150 was first launched in ASEAN in neighbouring Indonesia, priced at RM9,908 for the combined braking model and RM10,795 for the ABS-equipped version. In the Philippines, the Honda ADV150 retails at a recommended price of RM12,750.