In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 5 February 2021 11:25 am / 14 comments

Despite a turbulent 2020, Toyota managed to edge out the Volkswagen Group to become the world’s top-selling automaker, reclaiming the title it lost five years ago. That’s not the only thing the Japanese giant can be proud of, as it also dominated Google search terms last year, according to a study conducted by Compare the Market.

Toyota managed to claim the top spot over BMW, which previously held the title in 2019, while Mercedes-Benz came in third. According to the study, Toyota topped searches in around a third (34.8%) of all countries analysed, which is a huge improvement over its 2019 (17.7%) and 2018 (41.1%) results. Meanwhile, BMW topped searches in 34 countries (21.5%) in 2020 compared to 118 countries (74.6%) in 2019, and 30 countries (18.9%) in 2018.

To obtain this information, Compare the Market used Google Trends data to determine the most-searched vehicle brands for 158 countries around the world between 2018 and 2020. However, some countries had to be omitted from the list due to limited or no data at, while certain brands or search terms that weren’t car brands were also exempted from the list.

Beyond the top three mentioned above, no other brand listed cracked double digits, although Kia did see a big jump to top searches in seven countries last year for fourth place, compared to just the one in 2019 and 2018. Several other brands like Ford, Volvo, Audi and Honda also improved from 2019.