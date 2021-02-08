In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 8 February 2021 10:32 am / 8 comments

Say hello to the 2021 Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks 35 (AT35). This special pick-up truck is a legitimate conversion job by Arctic Trucks made for extreme off-roading, and the donor vehicle is the Invincible X Double Cab variant that’s sold in the UK.

Now, the Hilux AT35 gets an extensive chassis upgrade, and modifications have also been done to the suspension and styling. Key upgrade elements include adjustable anti-roll bars, uprated Bilstein dampers and new suspension springs. The front and rear differentials also have new gearing, potentially making it easier to drive off-road.

These upgrades increase the Hilux’s ground clearance by 65 mm, improving its approach and departure angles by nine degrees and three degrees respectively. The inner wheel arches have been reshaped to fit the 17-inch Arctic Trucks alloys, shod with chunky 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tyres.

Arctic Trucks said the tyres provide a more secure driving feel when going over delicate surfaces. They also smoothen out ride quality, traits that can be amplified by using lower pressures to tackle more challenging conditions. Other add-ons include a rear height bar with an integrated two-inch receiver hitch.

In terms of styling, the Hilux AT35 gets flared fenders, extended side steps, AT35 badging, and 30th anniversary decal. Customers can also opt for the full underbody armour, Vision X grille-mounted light bar and Truxedo low-profile load cover.

For hardcore off-roaders, the tyres can be upgraded to BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tyres that come complete with an onboard inflation/deflation kit, plus a 12-volt high-performance compressor that’s mounted in the engine bay.

In terms of powertrain, the stock 2.8 litre turbodiesel engine has been carried over with no modifications whatsoever. It produces 204 hp at 3,000 to 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque at 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. Power gets channeled to the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. Towing capacity remains unchanged at 3,500 kg, but note that the upgrades above make the Hilux AT35 about 115 kg heavier.

Again, this Arctic Trucks conversion is only available for Invincible X Double Cab owners, and they meet Toyota’s standards. This means the five-year or 160,000 km warranty remains intact. The Hilux AT35 is fully type-approved and retains its commercial vehicle status. The price? A cool £18,780 (RM105k), minus the cost of the Hilux. All in, you’re looking at about £63,000, or RM351k! Like what you see?