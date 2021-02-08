In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 8 February 2021 11:57 am / 3 comments

Alongside the new 2021 Toyota Hilux AT35, Toyota UK has announced a new range of accessories for the pick-up truck, offering customers up to 40 individual items for further customisability.

For Invincible and Invincible X models, customers can opt for the full chrome sport bar and side bars with integrated steps, as well as aluminium roll cover. The Invincible X however, can have these specified in matte black for a sportier look.

Other accessories include lockable storage boxes that fit perfectly in the rear deck compartments, plus a non-slip-textured sliding deck floor with tie hooks for easier loading and unloading (supports up to 300 kg!). The bed and side panels can be further protected with polyurethane, which can be extended to the rails as well. Aluminium and spray-on linings are available, too.

Want a fully closed rear deck? Well, the optional bed covers can be colour-matched to the Hilux’s paintwork, and come complete with pop-out side windows and interior LED lighting. A lockable aluminium tonneau cover can be fitted, too. Otherwise, customers can simply opt for the manual roll-cover in black or aluminium, or a soft cover in hard-wearing vinyl. These are all aerodynamically shaped, Toyota says.

Elsewhere, the genuine tow bars are now supplied with a seven- or 13-pin adaptor (flanged, ball or pin units are available) as standard. The floor mats can also be had in hard-wearing rubber or textile, while the rest of the kit include high-beam lamps, 18-inch matte black or 17-inch machined alloy wheels, an alarm system and dash-cams.

Other accessories listed on the Toyota UK website include a ski and snowboard holder, roof bike holder, aluminium scuff plates, and mud flaps. Each one has been tested for compliance and can be specced as part of the vehicle finance package. All accessories meet Toyota’s quality requirements and, when purchased with a new vehicle, come with a five-year or 160,000-km warranty.