Bad news for motorsport fans here, as the Super GT series will not come to the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia this year. This was confirmed by GT Association (GTA), with the series organiser also stating that Thailand’s Buriram Circuit will be given a miss this season. With the revision to the race schedule, the 2021 Super GT season will now take place entirely in Japan.

The first race of the season will take place during the April 10-11 weekend at the Okayama International Circuit, followed two races in May at the Fuji Speedway (May 3-4) and Suzuka Circuit (May 29-30). To replace the planned overseas races, there will be an extra round at Twin Ring Motegi during the July 17-18 weekend, on top of the initial round planned for November 6-7.

The months of September and October will see just once race take place at Sportsland Sugo (September 11-12) and Autopolis (October 23-24). The second addition to the calendar is another round at Fuji Speedway during the November 27-28 weekend, which will also act as the season finale.

The Malaysian round of the Super GT was originally supposed to take place in 2020, marking the series return after a six-year hiatus. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, the night race was postponed and now, cancelled.