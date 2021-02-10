In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 10 February 2021 6:19 pm / 0 comments

The ongoing pandemic has put paid to many accepted practices in the past year, and cultural traditions have not been spared as the country’s movement control order (MCO) conditions in its various stages have limited freedoms in order to reduce Covid-19 infections.

As the home visits are put on ice, generally so is the custom of giving and receiving angpows (red packets), and here TNG Digital, the owner of Touch ‘n Go eWallet, offers a digital workaround by offering the eAngpow once again, which gives users a means of sending money to family members and friends near or far.

In place of physical angpows will be the eWallet, from which users will be able to transfer their preferred amount to anyone, at any time of the day with no additional or hidden fee, and these can have personalised greetings in English, Malay or Chinese and sent along with the eAngpow, says TNG Digital.

Click to enlarge

Users of the Touch ‘n Go eWallet will also get to use the Chinese New Year edition of The Goal Hunter, which brings the Fatt Choy Angpow cashback voucher with a wider reward range. Rewards range up to RM288 and is available through the month of February, during which time each transaction from RM10 earns a stamp.

With two stamps, users may redeem a reward of their choice from a pool of more than 20 vouchers, and each user may claim up to five cashback vouchers a month for a total of five attempts at receiving the largest denomination of the Fatt Choy Angpow.

Users can also complete their reunion dinner spread with groceries or food through Touch ‘n Go eWallet’s delivery partners EASI, Runningman, The Lorry, Riding Pink, Mula Eats and BungkusIt, which will give free yee sang to users, who will be in the running to win a lucky draw prize valued at up to RM888.