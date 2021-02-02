In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 February 2021 4:29 pm / 2 comments

The government has decided to extended the movement control order (MCO) period to February 18, 2021, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced in his press briefing today. This involves almost the whole of Malaysia, with the exception of Sarawak, which is under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) from January 18 to 31.

To lay down a clear timeline, the reimplemented MCO initially involved the states of Selangor, Johor, Penang, Melaka, Sabah and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, which would run from January 13 to 26.

On January 15, it was announced that Kelantan would be put under the MCO from January 16 to 26. This was followed by Terengganu, Pahang, Perlis, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Kedah, with the MCO period for these states set to run from January 22 to February 4, as announced on January 19.

The government would later extend the MCO periods (those that end before February) of six states and all federal territories to February 4, aligning with those announced earlier. With the latest announcement, the new end date is February 18.

As for Sarawak, a majority of the state is currently under the CMCO, which has since been extended (announced on January 27) until February 14 from the initial period of January 18 to 31. This also applies to parts of the state that are under the MCO like Sibu.