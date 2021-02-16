In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 16 February 2021 4:47 pm / 0 comments

Updated for this year is the 2021 Honda CB650R naked sports and CBR650R sports bike, priced at RM43,499 and RM45,499, respectively. Pricing – unchanged from 2019 – does not include road tax, insurance and registration and stocks are expected to arrive at Boon Siew Honda Big Wing dealers beginning February 23.

The only middleweight four-cylinder motorcycle option in Malaysia, the CB650R and CBR650R carry the same engine – a DOHC, 649 cc sixteen-valve inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled mill. Power output is rated at 93.8 hp at 12,000 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 8,500 rpm, fed by Honda’s PGM-Fi through 32 mm throttle bodies.

2019 CBR650R 2019 CB650R

A major update on the CB650R and CBR650R is in the front suspension, now using 41 mm diameter Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) upside-down forks. This separates preload and compression into separate fork legs while the rear end uses a monoshock with 10-stage preload adjustment.

Riding conveniences now include a USB Type-C socket located under the seat for charging the rider’s electronic devices while the monochrome LCD display is now resized for legibility and reangled for better visibility in the riding position.

Two-channel ABS is standard with braking done by twin four-piston radial-mount front brake calipers clamping 310 mm wave-pattern floating discs. At the back, a single-piston calliper and 240 mm diameter disc does the stopping.

Fuel its carried in a 15.4-litre tank and seat height is set at 810 mm while weight is 208 kg for the CBR650R and 203 kg for the CB650R. There are two colour options for the CB650R, Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, while the CBR650R comes in Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided.