16 February 2021

With this marking 60 years since Yamaha first started their Grand Prix campaign, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP unveiled its racing colours for the 2021 MotoGP. With Fabio Quartararo moving up from satellite team Petrnas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team and paring with Maverick Finales, Yamaha Racing has high hopes for this year’s racing season.

On display in a virtual presentation were the 2021 Yamaha YZR-M1 racing machines, adorned with main sponsor Monster Energy logos. The overall colour scheme for the YZR-M1 MotoGP remains much the same as in 2020, with Yamaha Racing Blu overlaid by the Monster Energy black and “claw” symbol.

Quartararo comes to Yamaha after grabbing “Rookie of the Year” in 2020, starting the season with a bang, garnering wins back-to-back in the season opener and second race in Jerez, finally ending up eighth in the rider standings. A third victory in Catalunya promised great things for Quartararo, propelling him to the championship lead but this was squandered in the latter part of the year by technical faults from the YZR-M1 and Yamaha Racing.

Meanwhile, Vinales, who last year was partnered with Valentino Rossi, continues in his role in Monster Energy Yamaha Racing, with a fifth place finish in the championship. Joining Vinales and Quartararo in a test rider role is Cal Crutchlow, who returns to Yamaha after a seven-year absence.

Shakedown testing for MotoGP begins March 5 in Losail, Qatar before official testing on 6 and 7 March and 12 to 12 March. Racing proper begins March 28 with the Grand Prix of Qatar with 19 races on the calendar, including, provisionally, the Malaysian Grand Prix on October 31.