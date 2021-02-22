In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 February 2021 7:18 pm / 1 comment

GoCar Malaysia has expanded its Subs car subscription service to include a new Sports category, which currently includes the Subaru BRZ or WRX, for a start. As with the company’s other subscription plans, customers will get to enjoy a vehicular ownership experience without being saddled down by long-term loans and other ownership concerns like downpayment, depreciation and other costs.

Instead, they will only need to choose their preferred subscription plan, with the monthly subscription fee inclusive of road tax, insurance, servicing as well as wear and tear items. For both the BRZ and WRX, there are three plans on offer, beginning with a one-year package at RM3,299 per month.

The monthly fee is lowered should you opt for a longer subscription term, as you’ll pay RM2,999 per month with a two-year plan, or RM2,699 per month with a three-year plan. You’ll also need to pay an initial security deposit amounting to two-months’ subscription fee, and there’s a mileage limit of 1,650 km per month.

However, you can increase the mileage cap to 2,500 km for an additional RM300 a month, or opt for an unlimited mileage limit for RM800 more monthly. Other add-ons on offer include tinting (from as low as RM47 a month), additional insurance coverage and Singapore access.

With the addition of the Sports category, GoCar Subs range now spans six categories, with others being Econ, Base, Plus, Exec and Luxe, each offering a streamlined ‘One Price’ structure ranging from RM799 to RM2,299 per month.