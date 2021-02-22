In Local News / By Mick Chan / 22 February 2021 5:05 pm / 5 comments

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) reminds the public that owners or drivers of vehicles that have been fitted with illegal exhaust modifications can be punished with a jail term of up to six months, according to a Harian Metro report. Parties convicted of the offence can also be slapped with a fine of up to RM2,000, said Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department director Datuk Azisman Alias.

According to Rule 103 of the road transport department’s (JPJ) Construction and Use rules of 1959, every exhaust, including silencer, must be maintained in good working condition at all times, and must not be modified to cause noise. Individuals making any such modification are committing an offence under this rule, Azisman said in a statement.

The police also have the authority to seize vehicles found to contravene the rule in order to prevent repeat offences under the provision of the Road Transport Act 1987, he added. The use of loud exhausts are trending among youth as the modifications are said to improve the performance and the aesthetics of motorcycles, the department chief said.

The JSPT always conducts joint operations with other departments and agencies, including the department of environment (DoE), Azisman said. Motorcycles with illegal modifications regularly come under public scrutiny, more recently with Azisman saying that his department is taking the matter seriously.

What does the law say about modifying your motorcycle? Read our article on an overall view of what is, and isn’t permitted in terms of motorcycle modifications for use on public roads.