In Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 February 2021 2:15 pm / 0 comments

In a move to give back to the community, Honda Malaysia (HMSB) has provided assistance to communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and floods. Earlier this month, the company distributed necessities such as a “Flood Safety Kit” to victims of the recent floods in Pahang as well as face masks to schools and laptops for underprivileged students.

To address the urgent need of having necessary tools for online learning, HMSB arranged for laptops to be delivered to four secondary schools in Melaka. The laptops were given to students who come from low-income families and lack devices for home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) classes.

“Devices such as computers become a necessity for students to cope with distance learning and this has affected students, especially those from low-income backgrounds, who have limited access to technology devices. We hope through our contribution these students will have a better study environment and be more motivated to continue their education,” said HMSB MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

“Honda strives to be a company that wants to be with the community always, during good and bad times, coming ‘Together As One’ with Malaysians. In addition to the laptops to students, we have also provided 500 boxes of face masks to 10 primary schools and 10 secondary schools in Melaka. Each school was allocated with 1,000 pieces of face masks for the students to remain protected and adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he added.

The company also provided other essential items such as 1,000 pieces of face shields to frontliners in Hospital Queen Elizabeth in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah as well as a “Flood Safety Kit” each to 500 families in Pekan, Pahang, who were affected by the recent floods.