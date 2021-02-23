In International News, Rimac, Volkswagen / By Mick Chan / 23 February 2021 2:20 pm / 0 comments

Rimac and Bugatti are “a good technological fit,” said Porsche CEO Oliver Blume to German weekly Automobilwoche according to Reuters, adding to rumours that a deal could soon emerge between the supercar maker and the electric car upstart.

Initial news of the potential change in Bugatti ownership first surfaced last September, as reported by Car Magazine, where the acquisition of Bugatti by Rimac would be done in exchange for a greater share in the Croatian EV hypercar maker. Porsche acquired a 10% stake in Rimac in June 2018, which was later increased to 15.5% a year later.

Rimac C_Two

“At the moment, there are intense deliberations on how Bugatti can be developed in the best possible way. Rimac could play a role here because the brands are a good technological fit. There are various scenarios with different structures. I believe that the issue will be decided by the group in the first half of the year,” Blume said.

Rimac founder, Mate Rimac has counted up to 15 car companies that are using its technology and knowledge, and Porsche, with its stake in the firm, joins other carmakers such as Hyundai, Jaguar, Koenigsegg and Magna as investors in the Croatian company that has unveiled models such as the Concept_One and C_Two, the latter with 1,914 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque from four electric motors.

Rimac was also named lead technical partner for Automobili Pininfarina, for whom Rimac was contracted to provide battery, drivetrain, software and hardware expertise for the development of the PF0, which would later come to be known as the Battista, that is set to enter production in mid-2021.

