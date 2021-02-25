In Cars, Geely, International News / By Gerard Lye / 25 February 2021 3:41 pm / 0 comments

Geely Auto and Manignom Auto Group have signed a dealership agreement that will see the introduction of the Chinese carmaker’s brand to the Laos market. Over the next seven months, Manignom Auto Group will build a Geely showroom, from which Geely products will be sold to customers in the country.

“Manignom Auto Group has consistently strived to improve the competitiveness of the Laos passenger vehicle market. Geely’s proven technologies and increasing global sales are a testament to the company’s competitiveness in Asia and around the world,” said Souksamone Sihathep, president of Manignom Auto Group.

“With Geely’s high quality and close cooperation with our Manignom Auto Group, I firmly believe that Geely Auto will quickly become a leading brand in the Laos market,” he added.

“With the continued global expansion of the Geely Auto brand and launch of its Innovative Geely 4.0 era models, Geely’s reputation in the SEA region has grown tremendously,” commented Jun Song, general manager of Geely Auto International Sales Company.

“Together with Manignom, a trusted partner with many years of automotive sales experience, we look forward to growing and developing the Laos market to deliver consumers the latest innovative technologies which will provide a mobility experience that exceeds expectations,” he continued.

Prior to this announcement, Geely Technology Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last year with state-run Electricite Du Laos (EDL) and local company Krittaphong Group to cooperate on new energy and electric vehicle projects.