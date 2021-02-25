In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 25 February 2021 5:26 pm / 0 comments

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) recently launched the Volvo Used Car Locator, which is a new digital platform where customers can search for a pre-owned Volvo from the comfort of their homes.

On the website, you’ll find an inventory consisting of both Volvo Selekt cars as well as quality used Volvos. The difference here is Volvo Selekt-branded cars can only be found at Sisma Auto in Glenmarie, Selangor and iRoll Auto in Juru, Penang, whereas other cars are available at their respective dealerships – 12 in total – across the nation.

In terms of quality, Volvo Selekt cars are guaranteed to be under five years old with a mileage of less than 100,000 km. Every car that goes through the programme will also undergo a 125-point inspection, a software upgrade and genuine part replacements to ensure they are road-ready and deliver optimal performance.

For further peace of mind, each Volvo Selekt car purchased comes with a minimum 12-month warranty, a complimentary one-year maintenance service package (VSA 1) and roadside assistance of 12 months.

Meanwhile, quality used Volvos sold through the platform will also have to fulfill the same pre-approval criteria as Volvo Selekt cars, with each Volvo dealership responsible for conducting the necessary checks and updates to ensure standards are met.

According to the company, Volvo Selekt cars contributed 15% to the total number of used Volvos sold in 2020, and the new platform is meant to simplify the process of browsing, buying and even trading in used Volvos.

“The positive response we have received from Volvo Selekt has motivated us to give customers more choices on how they can purchase a used Volvo car while maintaining all the criteria of excellence, reliability and performance that is expected of a premium car,” said Nalin Jain, managing director of VCM.

“And so, in line with our move to be technologically savvy, we now introduce the Volvo Used Car Locator, to elevate customers’ experience in acquiring and owning a Volvo car, all from the convenience of their smartphones or laptops. This initiative comes at an apt time as we continue to be mindful of our safety and health, and practise physical distancing wherever possible,” he added.