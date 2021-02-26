In Honda, International News / By Danny Tan / 26 February 2021 5:29 pm / 0 comments

From lawn mowers to aeroplanes, and some pretty amazing cars in between. That’s Honda, making (almost) everything powered by an engine. As we cover land transport, we didn’t realise that the HondaJet – with 31 units delivered globally last year – is the most delivered aircraft in its class for the fourth consecutive year, based on General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) data.

“While the Covid-19 pandemic has led to a decline in overall business jet deliveries compared to previous years, we also have seen it accelerating the shift to safer and more sustainable modes of transportation,” said Michimasa Fujino, president and CEO of Honda Aircraft Company (HAC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co based in North Carolina.

“HondaJet deliveries quickly recovered to pre-Covid levels by the end of the year, showing that customers around the globe continue to choose the HondaJet. This includes many first time business jet owners, who have come to realise the benefit of traveling private. We believe that the HondaJet will keep contributing to the recovery of the global business aviation market,” he added.

HAC also announced that HondaJet Japan has begun charter service of the HondaJet under Air Transport Services, defined in Japanese Aviation Law similar to FAR Part 135 operation, making the aircraft even more accessible to travellers in Japan.

In 2020, HAC expanded its global footprint with type certifications in Pakistan and Russia. The company’s sales and service footprint now spans North America, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, China, the Middle East, India, Japan and Russia. Last year, HAC added a new service centre and flight training centre in the UK. The fleet continues to grow too – currently, over 170 HondaJets are operated worldwide with more than 68,000 flight hours. The plane has industry-leading dispatch reliability, it’s claimed.

The HondaJet Elite model is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. It incorporates many of Honda’s innovations, including the unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. The aircraft is powered by the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120.

All of these contribute to the aircraft’s “superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximised fuselage space”, making its cabin the largest in its class. The Elite cabin features a full service galley, a private lavatory with optional belted seat, and an industry-first Bongiovi sound system. HAC claims the Elite sets the gold standard in safety and human-machine interface tech with an ergonomically designed cockpit and enhanced customised Garmin G3000 avionics suite.

Its maker says that the HondaJet Elite – certified for single pilot operations – is significantly more fuel efficient and emits less greenhouse gases than other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. Fuel and space efficient, well-packaged cabin – sounds like a Jazz doesn’t it? That’s Honda, I guess.